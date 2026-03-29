San Antonio Spurs secured a 127-95 win over the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday after Victor Wembanyama scored 23 points and 15 rebounds, while Stephon Castle recorded a triple-double, helping their side extend their winning streak to eight games.

Castle contributed 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Spurs, while 22-year-old French star Wembanyana added two steals, six assists and a blocked shot.

San Antonio improved to 56-18, second in the Western Conference and only two games behind league leader Oklahoma City.

The Spurs, who have clinched their first playoff berth since 2019, are an NBA-best 24-2 since Feb. 1 and often win by big margins.

"Taking a lot of pride in it," Wembanyama said. "Something none of us was used to until recently. It shows a lot of progress. Love it."

In his third season, 2023 NBA Draft top pick Wembanyama has lifted the Spurs from 22-60 in his Rookie of the Year campaign to a legitimate title threat.

"I guess one big component I have better than my first two years is winning. Now we're a winning team," he said. "Just trying to enjoy the whole thing and be the best version of myself."

A major reason for Wembanyama's confidence is the defensive skill he and his teammates have displayed.

"I know we're the best defense out there," Wembanyama said. "We have guys that have shown all season they can adapt quick. They are coachable. We have just a great collective so I've got 100% trust in my teammates."

"Wemby" delivered an impressive behind-the-back pass to set up a Castle slam dunk, the guard scoring 11 points early as the Spurs jumped ahead 46-24 just 2:30 into the second quarter on the way to a 67-45 halftime lead.

San Antonio led 102-79 after three quarters and scored the first 11 points of the fourth to help secure the victory.

The Bucks (29-44), playing without Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo for a sixth straight game due to a left knee injury, were eliminated from postseason contention, missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Milwaukee's defeat secured no worse than play-in spots for Philadelphia, Charlotte, Orlando and Miami – who hold the seventh through 10th spots in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia snapped Charlotte's five-game win streak with a 118-114 road victory.

Joel Embiid scored 29 points, Paul George added 26 points and 13 rebounds and Tyrese Maxey contributed 26 points to power the triumphant 76ers while Brandon Miller's 29 points led the Hornets.

LaMelo Ball's 3-pointer put Charlotte ahead 114-112 with 1:24 to play, but Embiid hit a free throw, George added a 3-pointer and Maxey added a free throw for a 117-114 76ers lead with 31 seconds remaining.

Ball missed two potential tying 3-point shots and Embiid blocked another attempt by Miller before a final George free throw settled matters.

Pistons beat T-Wolves

The Detroit Pistons dominated defensively in a 109-87 victory at Minnesota, the Timberwolves shooting only 32% (27-of-85) from the floor and missing a season-high 34 3-pointers on 9-43 from beyond the arc.

The Pistons, rated second in the NBA defensively behind league-leading Oklahoma City, improved to 5-1 since losing star Cade Cunningham to a collapsed lung.

Tobias Harris scored 18 points to lead seven Pistons in double figures.

At 54-20, Detroit moved 4.5 games ahead of Boston atop the Eastern Conference while the T-Wolves fell to 45-29, a half-game ahead of sixth-place Houston in the Western Conference.

Minnesota, lacking All-Star guard Anthony Edwards due to a knee injury, was led by Donte DiVincenzo's game-high 22 points.