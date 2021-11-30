Despite being a member and vocal supporter of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the NBA’s Enes Kanter attempts to portray himself as the voice of freedom, taking on world leaders and leading sportswear manufacturers on social media.

Kanter on Monday became a U.S. citizen and adopted the name Enes Kanter Freedom, a move highlighted by some in the international media.

In Turkey, however, where FETÖ led a deadly coup attempt that killed more than 250 people, the move was received as a tongue-in-cheek attempt to cover up Kanter’s involvement with the terrorist group.

The 28-year-old is the so-called adopted son of FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen, the mastermind behind the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

The authorities had revoked Kanter’s Turkish passport soon after the coup attempt. However, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security helped him fly back to the U.S. after he was stopped in Romania back in May 2017.

In 2019, the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office drafted an extradition request and red notice, or international arrest warrant, for Kanter.

In their request, the prosecutors cited Kanter's connection to senior FETÖ figures and his social media posts praising Gülen.

Kanter is also accused of funding the group, which is already implicated in a string of crimes, from the coup attempt to illegal wiretapping and money laundering.

The indictment against Kanter also adds that he has been a user of ByLock, an encrypted messaging app exclusively used for correspondence between FETÖ members.

He has been summoned to testify on previous investigations, but Kanter has not returned to Turkey since FETÖ openly started a campaign to seize power in 2013.

In August 2016, Kanter tweeted that he would sacrifice his mother and father for Gülen, sparking controversy among his fans and the Turkish people.

FETÖ has a considerable presence abroad, particularly in the U.S., including private and charter schools that serve as a revenue stream for the terrorist group. The U.S. is home to a large community of Gülenists, including group leader Gülen.

Gülen has lived in self-imposed exile on a secluded compound in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania since 1999.