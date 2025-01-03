Stephen Curry added another chapter to his legendary 3-point shooting career Thursday night, delivering a perfect 8-for-8 performance from beyond the arc for the first time as the Golden State Warriors routed the Philadelphia 76ers 139-105 in San Francisco.

Curry dazzled with 30 points and 10 assists, becoming the first player in NBA history to make at least eight 3-pointers without a miss while recording double-digit assists in a single game.

Having gone just 7-for-24 from long range over his previous two games, Curry matched his career-best in made 3-pointers without a miss by going 6-for-6 through three quarters.

He then added two more early in the final period. Curry had twice previously made all six of his 3-point attempts in a game, including last April on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA record of 9-for-9 from 3-point range was originally set by former Warriors player Latrell Sprewell, then with the New York Knicks, in 2003. It has been matched three times: by Ben Gordon in 2006 and 2012, and by Jalen Brunson in 2023.

Jonathan Kuminga contributed 20 points off the bench, while Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Dennis Schroder each scored 15 for the Warriors. Golden State capitalized on a Philadelphia team playing the second night of a road back-to-back, jumping out to an early lead and cruising to victory.

Moses Moody added to the Warriors’ dominance from beyond the arc, shooting 4-for-5 on 3-point attempts. Schroder hit 3-of-4 from deep as Golden State made 22-of-39 treys (56.4%).

Joel Embiid returned to action for Philadelphia after sitting out Wednesday’s 113-107 loss in Sacramento, which snapped the 76ers’ four-game winning streak. Embiid paced the 76ers with 28 points and 14 rebounds.

The Warriors set the tone early with a 13-4 run, including two 3-pointers from Schroder and one from Curry. Golden State led by as many as 18 points in the first quarter and coasted through the remainder of the game, earning just their fifth win in their last 18 games.

Moody finished with 12 points, while Lindy Waters III added 10 for Golden State. Green also contributed six rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks.

Paul George backed Embiid with 19 points for the 76ers, who were playing their fifth straight road game. Tyrese Maxey added 14 points, six assists, four steals, and two blocks. Guerschon Yabusele chipped in 13 points, and Ricky Council IV scored 12.