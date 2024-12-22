Jayson Tatum delivered a 43-point triple-double Saturday, leading the Boston Celtics to a 123-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls and avenging their recent loss.

Tatum added 16 rebounds and 10 assists in a dominant performance in Chicago, connecting on 16 of his 24 shot attempts and nine of 15 from 3-point range.

Tatum joined Larry Bird as the only Celtics player to record a 40-point triple-double.

He joined current Clippers star James Harden as the only players to record at least 40 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and nine made 3-pointers in a game.

"It's all about finding your moments to accommodate the game," Tatum said, adding that coach Joe Mazzulla "tries to get me to dominate and amplify my teammates and make guys better."

Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and Jaylen Brown chipped in 19 for the Celtics, who were stunned 117-108 on their home floor by the Bulls on Thursday.

Nikola Vucevic scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Bulls while Zach LaVine, who scored 36 Thursday, was held to 14 points.

The Celtics improved to 22-6 to stay within sight of the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers, who pushed their league-best record to 25-4 with a 126-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Darius Garland scored 26 points to lead six Cavs players in double figures.

Tyrese Maxey scored 27 points to lead the Sixers, whose star center Joel Embiid sat out.

The Los Angeles Lakers, fueled by 32 points from LeBron James, beat Sacramento 103-99 – their second victory in three days at the Kings' Golden 1 Center.

Trailing by 10 with less than three minutes to play, the Kings cut the deficit to two points with just over a minute remaining but the Lakers held on.

"These two wins have been about us doing the little things because we have not been able to shoot the ball into the ocean," James said after the Lakers connected on 48.2% of their shots overall – and just nine of 35 from three-point range.

"But we've been able to win these two games in this hostile environment because we've done a lot of the little things, and defensively we've been on point."

James added seven rebounds and six assists in an aggressive offensive display and came up with four steals on the defensive end.

Short-handed Bucks win

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with back spasms and Damian Lillard was sidelined by a calf strain.

But Bobby Portis stepped up to score 34 points and lead the Bucks to a 112-101 victory over the Washington Wizards.

The Golden State Warriors bounced back from a stunning 51-point loss to Memphis on Thursday with a 113-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

Warriors star Stephen Curry, who had missed all seven of his shot attempts Thursday, made seven 3-pointers on the way to 31 points and handed out 10 assists.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama scored 30 points and equaled his career high with 10 blocked shots as the Spurs cruised past the Portland Trail Blazers 114-94.

Jalen Brunson delivered an eye-catching 39 points to lead the New York Knicks in a 104-93 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

But Kevin Durant's 43 points weren't enough for the Phoenix Suns, who fell 133-125 to the visiting Detroit Pistons.

Cade Cunningham scored 28 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Pistons, who had seven players score in double figures.

The Orlando Magic matched the largest comeback in franchise history, erasing a 25-point deficit to beat the Miami Heat 121-114.

Cole Anthony scored 35 points off the bench – including 13 in the final period for the Magic.