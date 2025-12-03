Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 38 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 124-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in San Francisco.

The win extends Oklahoma City’s streak to 13 straight games, the franchise’s second-longest winning run since relocating, behind only last season’s 15-game streak. The Thunder have now won 21 of their first 22 games.

Golden State, missing Stephen Curry because of a quad injury, has dropped five of its last seven games.

The Warriors fell behind by as many as 22 points early in the third quarter but mounted a furious rally, drawing even on Seth Curry’s off-balance 3-pointer with under 10 minutes remaining.

Golden State took the lead for the first time since the opening minutes with 8:28 left, grabbing a 98-97 edge on Gary Payton II’s 3-pointer.

The Warriors led with just under five minutes remaining, but Gilgeous-Alexander hit a pair of shots to fuel an 8-0 run that helped the Thunder take control for good.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished 13 of 21 from the field, 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and had four assists and no turnovers in 36 minutes.

Jalen Williams added 22 points and six assists for Oklahoma City, while Chet Holmgren had 21 points and eight rebounds. The Thunder shot 58.2% from the floor.

Oklahoma City led 69-47 less than two minutes into the second half, but the Warriors trimmed the deficit to 10 in a little more than three minutes.

Even after Draymond Green picked up his fifth foul and went to the bench with more than five minutes remaining in the third, Golden State continued its push, cutting the deficit to one late in the quarter. The Warriors forced six turnovers in the third, scoring 10 of their 44 points off those turnovers.

Already without Curry, Golden State also lost Jimmy Butler III in the second quarter to left knee soreness; he did not return.

Brandon Podziemski and Pat Spencer led the Warriors with 17 points each. Seth Curry, making his Golden State debut after signing recently, scored 14 on 6-of-7 shooting.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored the last eight points of the first half to give the Thunder a 63-44 lead at the break, the final basket coming off Williams’ steal and feed for a pull-up jumper as time expired.