Donald Trump was met with loud boos inside Madison Square Garden on Monday night when he appeared on the video boards during the national anthem before Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Trump was shown briefly saluting in a military gesture as the crowd reaction intensified. The boos faded as the display cut to the U.S. flag, while the atmosphere shifted to cheers when New York Knicks players appeared on screen. Mentions of the San Antonio Spurs drew another wave of loud jeers from sections of the crowd.

Trump attended the game from the suite of Knicks owner James Dolan, alongside his granddaughter Kai, political adviser Boris Epshteyn, and Cabinet officials Lee Zeldin, Sean Duffy and Doug Burgum. It marked the first time a sitting U.S. president attended an NBA Finals game.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and his granddaughter Kai Trump attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City, U.S., June 8, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

He arrived via Marine One from his residence in New Jersey, landing near Wall Street before a motorcade carried him through Manhattan to the arena about an hour before tipoff. Along the route, some onlookers made rude gestures, and a small group near the venue held signs reading “Trump must go.”

He later settled into Dolan’s suite shortly after arriving.

In the hours before Trump’s arrival, the New York Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service established a large perimeter around Madison Square Garden. Fans lined up more than four hours before tipoff in scenes that resembled New Year’s Eve in Times Square more than a typical NBA Finals buildup.

Fans were required to show tickets or passes at multiple checkpoints and pass through Transportation Security Administration-style magnetometers. Secret Service personnel and police were stationed throughout the area, while commuters, tourists and fans moved through heavy restrictions as security tightened around the arena.

Knicks fan Greg Weldon, who traveled from Florida for the game, said the biggest issue was confusion.

“We’ve asked so many cops, Secret Service agents, guys with machine guns, what to do, where we should go,” he said. “Nobody knows.”

Knicks coach Mike Brown and Spurs coach Mitch Johnson downplayed any concerns about disruptions caused by the heightened security.

“There’s a lot going on, and I’d much rather be a part of it than not,” Johnson said.

With security increased, a planned watch party outside the arena was canceled, and fans were barred from bringing bags into the Garden. Crowds had gathered near the venue throughout the playoffs as the Knicks won 13 straight games to reach the Finals for the first time since 1999 and move within two wins of their first NBA title since 1973.

“We are looking forward to bringing back watch parties for Game 4,” Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference. “New Yorkers are used to presidents coming to town, and they understand that it generally means lockdowns of certain areas. That’s what you’re going to see tonight at the Garden.”

Trump’s attendance marked another major sporting event during his presidency, with security measures again creating disruptions for fans.

Thousands of spectators missed the start of last year’s U.S. Open men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner because of long security lines. Even though the U.S. Tennis Association delayed the start by 30 minutes, many fans still struggled to enter Arthur Ashe Stadium due to repeated screening checkpoints.

Federal law enforcement officials have reviewed Trump’s security posture following three recent incidents: a shooting at a 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania; the discovery of a man armed with a rifle while Trump played golf in West Palm Beach, Florida, later that year; and a recent security scare at a White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Asked Sunday about Trump attending, Knicks center Mitchell Robinson said: “Cool, I guess. We can still get out there and play no matter who’s here.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and other dignitaries also attended the game.

Ticket prices made access difficult for many fans, with entry costs exceeding $5,000 and premium seats reaching tens of thousands of dollars. Mamdani said he purchased a standing-room-only ticket for about $1,000 directly from Madison Square Garden.

The scarcity of in-person access pushed more fans into bars, streets and public viewing areas across the city. A planned watch party near the arena was relocated to Bryant Park due to security restrictions.

“We improvise,” Knicks guard Jose Alvarado said. “We’re New Yorkers. We find a way to watch a game, and that’s what we do.”