U.S. President Donald Trump criticized NBA superstar LeBron James on Thursday, accusing him of disrespectful behavior during the national anthem.

Trump shared a video showing James making warm-up movements while standing alongside his Philadelphia 76ers teammates before their season opener against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

“While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he's no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!” he added.

The video Trump shared included an on-screen caption that read, “LeBron working on his golf swing pregame.” It showed James making lateral swinging motions and basketball shooting movements.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Iowa on Thursday night, Trump renewed his criticism, describing James' actions as “a big scandal kind of a story.”

Trump and James have traded barbs before, and the NBA's all-time leading scorer brushed off the president's latest remarks.

“It must be a slow news day at the office,” James said after the 76ers completed a comeback to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-106 in Philadelphia. “Slow news day at the office.”

James, 41, is entering his 24th NBA season, extending his record for the most seasons played in league history. He is playing for his fourth team.

76ers coach Nick Nurse said Trump's comments were the kind of distraction he was teaching his team to ignore.

“I think that goes right in with other outside noise we've already had,” Nurse said. “I keep saying the same thing. All I really care about is getting to the practice floor, getting them in the film room, getting them to the game floor.

“The focus that they've had and the intent and all the stuff like that has been outstanding.”

Trump has previously criticized athletes, particularly Black athletes, over their conduct during the national anthem before games.

During his first term, Trump singled out NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the “Star-Spangled Banner” to protest racial injustice and police brutality.