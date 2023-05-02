The Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF) has signed a sponsorship agreement with TikTok, making TikTok the official entertainment partner of the Turkish Basketball Süper Lig.

The TBF said that basketball fans can now produce entertaining content on TikTok with numerous filters, sounds and effects.

The platform will allow the production of specific content within the application.

Fans can also watch the most memorable moments of the matches on the official TikTok account of the Turkish Basketball Süper Lig.

The Turkish Basketball Federation President, Hidayet Türkoğlu, said; "We are aware of the need to understand the communication preferences of new generations and create an opportunity to meet them in new areas to spread the love and culture of basketball to all segments of society. We want to use its opportunities. We have full faith that TikTok will contribute to our goal of bringing basketball to large masses and will be a new meeting and entertainment point for basketball fans. I wish the sponsorship agreement between Türkiye Insurance Basketball Super League and TikTok to be beneficial to our community."

Erkan Ünlü, TikTok Türkiye Operations Leader, commented on the agreement, "In addition to our content producers who re-share unforgettable moments of sports events and show their skills in sports, content produced in the field of sports is viewed billions of times. Türkiye's success in basketball has always made us proud. As TikTok, we are proud to cooperate with the Turkish Insurance Basketball Super League. It is our biggest goal for TikTok to become the new meeting point for basketball fans. We will continue to work with all our strength to bring basketball to a wider audience through our platform and to make it popular."

TikTok has previously undertaken the entertainment partnership of the NBA and UEFA Euro 2020.

Millions of people visit the company daily, and it has become a popular platform for creating and sharing entertaining content.