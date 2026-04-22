Former NBA star and Turkish Basketball Federation President Hidayet Türkoğlu has been named to the FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2026, recognizing his contributions to the sport.

Speaking at the ceremony at Kraftwerk Berlin in Germany, Türkoğlu said it was a privilege to be inducted alongside a group of outstanding players.

"Standing here today is an incredible honor, and a deeply emotional moment for me. Basketball has given me so much throughout my life-but above all, it gave me the privilege of representing my country," he said.

He praised FIBA, saying it "has always been the true home of international basketball" where the game connects cultures, builds character and allows players to dream beyond borders.

NBA career

Türkoğlu reflected on his 15-year NBA career, saying he had the opportunity to share the court with exceptional players, including leaders, competitors, and champions.

"Becoming the first Turkish-born player in NBA history was not just a personal milestone-it was stepping into a completely different world," he said.

He added that the NBA challenged him in every aspect.

"The level of competition, the expectations, the daily discipline-it forces you to grow, not only as a player, but as a person," Türkoğlu said.

He also paid tribute to his coaches and trainers, acknowledging their contributions to his career.

"To Aydın Örs, for guiding me in my early years and laying the foundation of the player I would become. And to Stan Van Gundy for believing in me at the NBA level, for trusting me, and for allowing me to truly showcase my abilities," he said.

"Your guidance, your belief in me, and your dedication had a profound impact on my journey. I am truly grateful. This moment belongs to all of you as much as it belongs to me," he added.

The 47-year-old said his greatest hope is that many more young athletes from Türkiye and around the world will stand on similar stages in the future.