Türkiye's national basketball team for people with Down syndrome is leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of gold at the upcoming 2023 European Championships in Italy.

Under coach Osman Yiğinoğlu, the team is tirelessly preparing for the event, slated to take place in Padova from Sept. 3-10.

Ensar Kurt, the vice president of the Turkish Special Athletes Sports Federation, highlighted the remarkable achievements of people with Down syndrome in sports.

He expressed his confidence in the basketball national team, saying, "Our dedicated team is diligently working toward securing victory at the European Championships. We firmly believe they will bring home the trophy this time."

Kurt emphasized the significance of parents encouraging their children to embrace sports, saying, "Nearly 100,000 children with Down syndrome, autism, and disabilities are actively participating in sports across almost 700 clubs spread across all 81 provinces. With unwavering support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, our children engage in 15 different sports disciplines."

Coach Osman Yiğinoğlu, the driving force behind the Down Syndrome basketball national team, revealed their relentless pursuit of excellence over the past three years, even amid the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The 2023 European Championships will be held in Antalya in 2024, where we will prepare for the Trisome Games. In the previous European Championships, our team secured a commendable second place, narrowly losing to Italy in the final. This time, we aim for redemption, defeating Italy and returning triumphantly with the trophy."

Highlighting the significance of the 2024 Antalya Trisome Games, Yiğinoğlu said, "With the advantage of playing on our home turf, we aspire to claim the championship title in Antalya."

He further expressed the desire to inspire other children with Down syndrome, who have yet to embark on their sporting journeys, urging them to witness the extraordinary accomplishments of these athletes and promising unwavering support if they decide to join the sporting community.

Speaking on behalf of the team, captain Gökhan Kotan conveyed their readiness and eagerness for the European Championships.

"We are primed, eagerly awaiting our opponents. Our coaches have instilled in us an unwavering passion for basketball. We train rigorously three days a week, relentlessly honing our skills under the guidance of Coach Osman. Our resolve is firm, and we are poised to claim the medal in Italy. We will emerge victorious, proudly raising our trophy high and singing our National Anthem," he said.

Egehan Sinav, one of the players, expressed his longstanding dedication to basketball, aspiring to clinch the top spot in the European Championships.

"We have been ardently devoted to basketball for a considerable period, and now we aspire to be crowned the champions of Europe," he said.