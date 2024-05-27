Turkish veteran gaffer, Ergin Ataman's Panathinaikos clinched their seventh EuroLeague title by defeating Real Madrid 95-80 on Sunday.

This victory marks Panathinaikos' first championship in 12 years, highlighting Ataman's exceptional wizardry.

The final clash of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four featured a head-to-head between Greek giants Panathinaikos and Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.

Real Madrid started strong, dominating the first quarter with a 36-25 lead.

Despite Panathinaikos' efforts to recover in the second quarter, Real Madrid maintained a 54-49 advantage at halftime.

The game took a dramatic turn in the third quarter, as Real Madrid managed only seven points.

Panathinaikos seized the opportunity, entering the final period with a 64-61 lead.

The last quarter saw intense back-and-forth action, but Panathinaikos pulled ahead in the latter half, securing a decisive 95-80 victory and their seventh EuroLeague championship.

Kostas Sloukas of Panathinaikos was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Final Four, reflecting his stellar performance throughout the tournament.

Ataman's historic achievement

For head coach Ergin Ataman, this triumph represents his third EuroLeague title, having previously led Turkish giants Anadolu Efes to victory in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons.

Ataman joins an elite group of coaches with three championships, including Pini Gershon and Aleksandar Nikolic.

The all-time leader remains Zeljko Obradovic, who has nine titles to his name.

Ataman's journey with Panathinaikos began with a significant challenge.

The team finished 17th in the previous season, second to last.

However, under Ataman, they ascended to the pinnacle of European basketball within a single season.

In a press conference after the game, Ataman expressed his elation, calling the victory one of the most significant in EuroLeague history.

He highlighted the team's remarkable turnaround and credited the unwavering support of the fans.

"Last season, we finished 17th. This year, we came to win the championship, and we did it with our fans," Ataman stated.

Emotional tribute

During the live broadcast, Ataman took a moment to remember his late father, Ibrahim Nuray Ataman, who passed away a month prior.

"In all my previous championships, my father was there with me. This time, my players dedicated this victory to him," Ataman shared, visibly moved.

MVP Kostas Sloukas lauded Ataman's influence, attributing the team's success to his strategic brilliance.

"Ergin Ataman is the mastermind behind this victory. No one can question his credentials now," Sloukas said.

He highlighted the team's dominant performances in both the semifinal and final, where they won by significant margins.

Sloukas also emphasized Ataman's role in building a cohesive and confident team.

"From day one, he told us to book our tickets for the Final Four. His belief in us was unwavering," Sloukas said.

In addition to celebrating Panathinaikos' victory, Ataman also congratulated his beloved Galatasaray and coach Okan Buruk for their championship win.

"Today is one of the best days of my life. Winning the EuroLeague and seeing Galatasaray triumph makes this day unforgettable," Ataman concluded.