The Down syndrome national basketball team is gearing up for the Sports Union for Athletes with Down Syndrome (SUDS) European Championship in Italy, with their sights set on redemption and the ultimate glory.

Head coach Ufuk Bulut, leading the team through daily double training sessions at Yenimahalle Sports Complex, shared his excitement with Anadolu Agency (AA) about the upcoming European Championship in Padova, Italy, scheduled for Sept. 3-10.

"For about five years, we have been on this journey together with the team. We have seen some changes in the roster, including players coming up from below. Our efforts are ongoing," said Bulut, acknowledging the presence of athletes with Down syndrome from various provinces across Türkiye. These talented individuals do not just shine in basketball; they excel in multiple disciplines, with six players currently forming the main squad, participating in 3v3 and 4v4 championships.

Reflecting on their impressive journey, Bulut recalled past achievements, including participating in the World Championship and two European Championships.

Despite being relative newcomers initially, the team clinched a commendable third place in their debut, followed by a third-place finish at the World Championships and a second-place finish at the European Championships, where they narrowly missed the top spot, defeated by host Italy in the final.

However, this year, the team is resolute in its quest for revenge.

As they prepare for Italy, Coach Bulut expressed his hopes to "come back from the final successfully this time" and triumphantly bring home the championship cup.

Bulut's connection with the special athletes goes beyond the basketball court, as he is a special education teacher by profession.

He dedicates himself to every aspect of their lives, nurturing and guiding them, from morning routines to bedtime rituals, while also imparting essential sports skills.

Acknowledging the varying abilities within the team, he emphasized the need to support every athlete, whether they are mastering advanced basketball skills or learning the basics like tying their shoes or identifying colors accurately.

In doing so, the team exemplifies the true essence of camaraderie and unity, like a closely-knit family supporting each other during moments of joy and sorrow.

Eren Yılmaz, a spirited player from Izmir studying at Ege University Physical Education and Sports High School, conveyed his passion for the sport and the deep appreciation he holds for Ufuk.

With the European Championship in sight, Eren's determination is fueled by the desire to dedicate the victory to his late national teammate, Yaşar Bolluk, a poignant reminder of the emotional significance this competition holds for the team.

While the athletes work tirelessly on the court, Deputy Minister of Family and Social Policies Sevim Sayım Madak closely observes their training, offering individual encouragement and unwavering support to uplift their spirits.

After a spirited training session, Madak, alongside Türkiye Special Athletes Sports Federation Vice President Ensar Kurt, extended warm wishes to the athletes and their families with a celebratory cake, symbolizing the unified spirit that fuels their quest for glory.