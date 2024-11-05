Turkish Down syndrome basketball national team coach Kamile Taş expressed a strong desire for victory at the upcoming Trisome European Games in Italy, stating, "This time, we want the championship."

The team, which previously secured a second-place finish in the event, is currently in Alanya, Türkiye, preparing for the June competition.

In an exclusive interview, Taş highlighted the remarkable progress made by the players, many of whom began their basketball journey just six years ago.

“We are preparing for the European Championship in Italy with a selection camp for our national team. Our goal is clear,” she said. “In 2023, we finished second at the European Championship in Italy and again in 2024 at the second Down Syndrome World Sports Games held in Antalya. This time, our goal is to claim the top spot in Italy.”

The impact of sports on the players extends beyond the court, with Taş noting significant improvements in their independent living skills.

“Sports contribute immensely to children with Down syndrome. We see it in our training – from enhancing hand-eye coordination to developing their ability to live independently. These players are capable of meeting their needs on their own and understand the importance of teamwork,” she said.

To prepare for the June event, the team plans to hold monthly training camps, aiming to field eight athletes at the championship.

“We are targeting the championship in Italy. We lost the last final by just one point, and I believe we are closer to victory this time. We are working very hard for it,” Taş said.

Player Eren Yılmaz echoed the team's confidence, saying, “Our training sessions have been going incredibly well. We’re on fire.” With a competitive spirit, he added: “This is a tough competition. The Italians better watch out – we're coming to win.” Reflecting on their narrow loss in the last championship, Yılmaz emphasized their desire to return with the trophy.

Teammate Kaan Çağlar, who has played basketball since childhood, expressed his passion for the game. “Our training with the team is going great. We want to dedicate this trophy to the Turkish people,” he concluded, sharing the team's commitment to their goal.