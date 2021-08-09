Turkish shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz officially re-signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, the NBA club announced Monday.

Terms were not disclosed, but multiple outlets reported last week that the 24-year-old free agent had agreed to terms on a three-year, $15 million deal.

"We're thrilled that Furkan is returning to the 76ers. His work ethic and commitment have helped him evolve into a high-level rotation player in the NBA," president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, said in a release.

"He's proven to be a dangerous 3-point threat and he continues to make great strides as a defender thanks to his length and size. We're excited for Furkan's future here."

Korkmaz averaged 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 19.3 minutes in 55 games (11 starts) in 2020-21, his fourth season with the 76ers since they drafted him in the first round (26th overall) in 2016.

He has knocked down more than 100 3-pointers in each of the past two seasons and owns career averages of 8.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 189 games (30 starts).