Turkish shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz officially re-signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, the NBA club announced Monday.
Terms were not disclosed, but multiple outlets reported last week that the 24-year-old free agent had agreed to terms on a three-year, $15 million deal.
"We're thrilled that Furkan is returning to the 76ers. His work ethic and commitment have helped him evolve into a high-level rotation player in the NBA," president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, said in a release.
"He's proven to be a dangerous 3-point threat and he continues to make great strides as a defender thanks to his length and size. We're excited for Furkan's future here."
Korkmaz averaged 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 19.3 minutes in 55 games (11 starts) in 2020-21, his fourth season with the 76ers since they drafted him in the first round (26th overall) in 2016.
He has knocked down more than 100 3-pointers in each of the past two seasons and owns career averages of 8.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 189 games (30 starts).
