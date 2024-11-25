Turkish basketball is gearing up for an action-packed week, with 10 games scheduled across European competitions, spotlighting the nation’s talent on the international stage.
In the 2024-25 season, Turkish clubs are making a strong impression in Europe, with 10 men’s teams and five women’s teams competing in prestigious tournaments.
Fenerbahçe Beko and Anadolu Efes are battling in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, while Beşiktaş Fibabanka, Türk Telekom, and Bahçeşehir Koleji represent Türkiye in the BKT EuroCup.
Galatasaray, Karşıyaka, Aliağa Petkimspor, and Manisa Basket showcase their skills in the Champions League, with TOFAŞ competing in the FIBA Europe Cup.
Fenerbahçe Opet and CBK Mersin represent Türkiye in EuroLeague Women, while Galatasaray Çağdaş Faktoring, Beşiktaş, and YTR Gayrimenkul Bodrum Basketball compete in the FIBA Europe Cup.
There will be no group-stage matches in the men’s Champions League or FIBA Europe Cup this week.
In the BKT EuroCup, Türk Telekom was originally scheduled to face the Israeli team Hapoel Bank Yahav in Group B in Ankara. However, the game will now be held in Belgrade, Serbia, following a decision by EuroLeague management.
Schedule of Turkish teams in European competitions this week:
Men’s Turkish Airlines EuroLeague
Friday:
Fenerbahçe Beko vs. EA7 Emporio Armani Milan
LDLC ASVEL vs. Anadolu Efes
BKT EuroCup
Thursday:
Bahçeşehir Koleji vs. Joventut Badalona
Türk Telekom vs. Hapoel Bank Yahav
Dolomiti Energia Trento vs. Beşiktaş Fibabanka
EuroLeague Women
Wednesday:
CBK Mersin vs. Olympiacos
Fenerbahçe Opet vs. KGHM BC Polkowice
FIBA Europe Cup
Wednesday:
Galatasaray Çağdaş Faktoring vs. KP TANY Brno
Charnay Basket vs. YTR Gayrimenkul Bodrum Basketball
Thursday:
Beşiktaş vs. Basket Namur Capitale