Turkish basketball is gearing up for an action-packed week, with 10 games scheduled across European competitions, spotlighting the nation’s talent on the international stage.

In the 2024-25 season, Turkish clubs are making a strong impression in Europe, with 10 men’s teams and five women’s teams competing in prestigious tournaments.

Fenerbahçe Beko and Anadolu Efes are battling in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, while Beşiktaş Fibabanka, Türk Telekom, and Bahçeşehir Koleji represent Türkiye in the BKT EuroCup.

Galatasaray, Karşıyaka, Aliağa Petkimspor, and Manisa Basket showcase their skills in the Champions League, with TOFAŞ competing in the FIBA Europe Cup.

Fenerbahçe Opet and CBK Mersin represent Türkiye in EuroLeague Women, while Galatasaray Çağdaş Faktoring, Beşiktaş, and YTR Gayrimenkul Bodrum Basketball compete in the FIBA Europe Cup.

There will be no group-stage matches in the men’s Champions League or FIBA Europe Cup this week.

In the BKT EuroCup, Türk Telekom was originally scheduled to face the Israeli team Hapoel Bank Yahav in Group B in Ankara. However, the game will now be held in Belgrade, Serbia, following a decision by EuroLeague management.

Schedule of Turkish teams in European competitions this week:

Men’s Turkish Airlines EuroLeague

Friday:

Fenerbahçe Beko vs. EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

LDLC ASVEL vs. Anadolu Efes

BKT EuroCup

Thursday:

Bahçeşehir Koleji vs. Joventut Badalona

Türk Telekom vs. Hapoel Bank Yahav

Dolomiti Energia Trento vs. Beşiktaş Fibabanka

EuroLeague Women

Wednesday:

CBK Mersin vs. Olympiacos

Fenerbahçe Opet vs. KGHM BC Polkowice

FIBA Europe Cup

Wednesday:

Galatasaray Çağdaş Faktoring vs. KP TANY Brno

Charnay Basket vs. YTR Gayrimenkul Bodrum Basketball

Thursday:

Beşiktaş vs. Basket Namur Capitale