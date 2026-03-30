The Houston Rockets tightened their grip on the Western Conference playoff race with a commanding 134-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on March 29, powered by a historic, all-around masterclass from Alperen Şengün.

Şengün delivered one of the most complete performances of the NBA season, finishing with 36 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks in just over 30 minutes.

He shot 12 of 23 from the field, knocked down five three-pointers and, remarkably, did not commit a single turnover.

The 23-year-old became only the fourth player in league history to post at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks in a game, joining a legendary trio of Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson.

The game turned decisively in the second quarter. Şengün erupted for 14 points, including three from deep, as Houston outscored New Orleans 39-18 to take a 68-47 halftime lead.

From there, the Rockets controlled every phase, dominating the glass 59-36 and limiting mistakes to just six turnovers.

Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. each added 20 points, while Tari Eason chipped in 15, as Houston improved to 45-29 and remained firmly in the hunt for a top-five seed in the West.

For New Orleans, the slide continued. Dejounte Murray led with 19 points, while Zion Williamson and Saddiq Bey added 18 apiece, but a bright shooting start quickly faded under Houston’s defensive pressure.

The loss marked the Pelicans’ third straight defeat to the Rockets this season.

Şengün’s surge comes at a critical moment. He has now topped 30 points in three of his last four games, underlining his growing status as the centerpiece of a Houston team pushing toward the postseason.

Elsewhere, the Denver Nuggets extended their winning streak to six with a 116-93 victory over the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena.

Nikola Jokić led the way with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 8 assists, while Jamal Murray added 20 points and 7 assists. After a tight first half, Denver broke the game open by outscoring Golden State 70-40 after the break.

The Warriors, hampered by absences, had early momentum but could not sustain it. Kristaps Porzingis and Brandin Podziemski scored 23 points each in defeat, while Turkish center Ömer Faruk Yurtseven saw limited minutes and grabbed two rebounds.