Turkey's wheelchair basketball team on Tuesday hammered Latvia 84-34 to win the European Championship for Men's Division B.

Turkey reached the final after thrashing Lithuania 93-39 in the semifinal on Monday.

The 15th European Championship Division B for Men was held at the Hills Arena in Bosnia-Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo between June 15-21.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu congratulated the team on their win.