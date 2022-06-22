Turkey's wheelchair basketball team on Tuesday hammered Latvia 84-34 to win the European Championship for Men's Division B.
Turkey reached the final after thrashing Lithuania 93-39 in the semifinal on Monday.
The 15th European Championship Division B for Men was held at the Hills Arena in Bosnia-Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo between June 15-21.
Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu congratulated the team on their win.
