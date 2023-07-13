In anticipation of the 2023 European Championships, the Turkish women's under-20 basketball national team is leaving no stone unturned, intensifying their preparations.

Bracing themselves for a challenging journey in Group D, pitted against formidable opponents such as Italy, Belgium, and Latvia, the team has set up camp in Kocaeli under head coach Kadir Mert Oktay.

Coach Oktay, in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), revealed that the team has been relentless in their preparations for nearly a month.

The training regimen began with rigorous physical exercises, gradually transitioning to honing their technical and tactical prowess.

Reflecting on the recent friendly match against Montenegro, Oktay acknowledged the valuable lessons learned and the newfound clarity in identifying the team's shortcomings.

With the championship in Lithuania fast approaching, Oktay expressed plans to organize four to five more friendly matches, ensuring the team's readiness.

"I am privileged to work with a group of players who possess tremendous character and an unparalleled work ethic. These young athletes never cease to devote their energy and strength. We are making excellent progress, and our dedicated coaching staff is fully committed to nurturing each player individually," he said.

Regarding the issue of injured players, Oktay shared that including two athletes from the under-18 national team would bolster the squad, allowing them to continue their preparations with a 16-member team.

Oktay intends to maintain this team composition until the tournament begins as long as injuries don't hinder their progress.

"The girls represent the future generation of basketball, comprising the best players under 20 from all participating countries. We have started dissecting the teams in our group, with the ultimate goal of finishing at the top of our group and advancing to cross-group C. The final match in this phase will be of paramount importance. By securing victory, we will secure our place in the top 8," Oktay said.

While the group stage holds its own challenges, Oktay expressed the team's burning desire to boost their morale and triumph in subsequent matches.

"Our sights are set on reaching the medal match. Our objective in the tournament is to clinch a spot among the top 3 and bring home a well-deserved medal," he affirmed.

National basketball player Selin Rachel Gül echoed Oktay's sentiments, emphasizing the team's unwavering dedication and intense preparation spanning six years as a unified generation.

Gül highlighted the exceptional camaraderie within the team, built upon a profound understanding of each other's strengths and weaknesses.

"We possess a unique ability to uplift and motivate one another, fostering a tightly knit family atmosphere. Our collective motivation and preparedness are unmatched," she said.

Undeterred by the hindrances they have encountered in their journey so far, Gül reflected their unwavering ambition.

"We have experienced both highs and lows in the past. Consequently, we are determined to ensure impeccable preparation this year and secure a coveted medal. This represents our ultimate goal in the European Championship," Gül affirmed.