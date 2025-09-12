Türkiye hammered Greece 94-68 on Friday to storm into the EuroBasket final, where they will face Germany.

Ercan Osmani set the tone early, draining all four of his 3-point attempts and tallying 14 points in the first quarter. The 27-year-old power forward finished 11 of 15 from the field, added six rebounds and anchored a defense that kept Giannis Antetokounmpo quiet with just 12 points.

Cedi Osman added 17 and Türkiye rolled into the title game.

Alperen Şengün finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, while Shane Larkin finished with 14 points and five assists for Türkiye.

Türkiye blew the game open with a 12-0 run that took only 2:19 of the second quarter, going up 45-24 when that spurt ended. It was 49-31 at the half, with the primary difference being turnovers. Greece had 12 in the first 20 minutes that turned into 17 Türkiye points; Türkiye had only two giveaways in the first half, which became two Greece points.

Kostas Sloukas led Greece with 15 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to 12 points in 30 minutes; he also grabbed 12 rebounds for Greece.

Türkiye never trailed after scoring the opening basket, delivering one of their most dominant tournament displays. The team, which claimed silver when it hosted EuroBasket in 2001, now eyes its first-ever continental crown.

World champions Germany defeated Finland 98-86 on Friday to advance to the EuroBasket 2025 final.

Captain Dennis Schröder starred with 26 points and 12 assists, while Franz Wagner added 22 points as the Germans rallied from an early 14-6 deficit in Riga. Germany had cruised past Finland 91-61 in the group stage, but this time the co-hosts pushed harder, narrowing the gap to 79-73 in the fourth quarter before the world champions pulled away.

Germany, champions in 1993, will play in their third EuroBasket final after finishing runners-up in 2005 behind Dirk Nowitzki. The team is riding momentum after its surprise World Cup title in 2023 and a fourth-place finish at last year’s Paris Olympics.

“We are not finished yet, the focus immediately turns to Sunday,” interim coach Alan Ibrahimagic said. Schröder added: “It is the best feeling to reach the final. Now we want to win another match to get the gold medal.”

Finland and Greece will battle for bronze.