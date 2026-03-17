Türkiye’s National Women’s Basketball Team, the Crescent Stars, host Hungary today in Istanbul for the final round of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Qualifying Tournament.

Tip-off at the Turkcell Basketball Development Center is set for 20:30, and the stakes could not be higher. Both teams enter the game tied at 2-2 in Group A, making this showdown pivotal for World Cup qualification.

Australia has already booked its ticket with a flawless 4-0 record, leaving one of the remaining top-two spots up for grabs.

Türkiye currently sits at 2-2 with a +3 point differential, narrowly ahead of Hungary’s -12, while Canada also holds a 2-2 record with a +50 margin. Japan and Argentina trail behind with 1-3 records.

A win would almost guarantee Türkiye a top-two finish and direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup in Berlin, solidifying the team’s position on home soil.

Even in defeat, the Crescent Stars have a path to qualification, contingent on other results: they would only be eliminated if Hungary wins and Canada beats Australia while Japan defeats Argentina.

Türkiye brings momentum and historical edge to the matchup, having beaten Hungary four of their last five encounters, including recent EuroBasket clashes. The team averages 68.8 points and 38.5 rebounds per game in the tournament, led by Sevgi Uzun, who is contributing 15.3 points per game, and Olcay Çakır, who anchors the team’s playmaking. Hungary, meanwhile, is averaging 70 points and 41.5 rebounds, promising a physically intense contest.

The final day features three simultaneous matches: Australia vs Canada, Japan vs Argentina, and Türkiye vs Hungary.

Results from all games will determine which two teams join Australia in representing Group A at the 2026 World Cup.