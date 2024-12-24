Myles Turner drained a crucial 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 16 seconds left, finishing with 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers edged the Golden State Warriors 111-105 on Monday night, securing their fifth straight win.

Pascal Siakam added 20 points for Indiana, while Jonathan Kuminga came off the bench to lead the Warriors with 26 points and 8 rebounds on a rough shooting night for Stephen Curry.

Curry struggled, shooting 2-for-13 and finishing with just 10 points.

He missed his first five attempts before hitting a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left in the third quarter. His attempt to give Golden State the lead in the final minute fell short.

The Pacers, who have won six of their last seven games, completed a back-to-back sweep after their dominant 122-95 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Curry didn’t attempt a shot until 10:35 in the second quarter and scored his first points on two free throws at 9:51.

The Warriors honored baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson with a moment of silence and a photo on the big screen three days after the former Oakland Athletics star died at age 65.

Pacers: Indiana are the only team with a perfect record at the 5-year-old Chase Center (6-0).

Warriors: G Gary Payton II missed his first game of the season because of a bruised left calf, leaving Buddy Hield as the lone Warrior to play in every contest. ... Moses Moody returned from a four-game absence due to a left knee injury.

Golden State successfully challenged a foul call against Draymond Green – what would have been his third personal – with 7:29 left in the second quarter, as replay review showed the foul was actually committed by Andrew Wiggins.

The Warriors' bench kept them in the game with 53 points, 13 of those from Hield against his former team.

The Warriors host LeBron James – playing in his NBA-record 19th Christmas Day game – and the Lakers on Wednesday, while the Pacers return home to face the Thunder on Thursday.