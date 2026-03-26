Gui Santos poured in a career-high 31 points and Draymond Green sank two clutch free throws with 6.9 seconds left, lifting the Golden State Warriors to a 109-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and securing a play-in spot.

Brandin Podziemski added 22 points, six rebounds and five assists as Golden State (35-38) snapped a home losing streak that followed a taxing 2-4 road trip.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 17 points, while De’Anthony Melton contributed 14, including late free throws that sealed the Warriors’ first win over Brooklyn in San Francisco since Dec. 16, 2023.

Ziaire Williams had 19 points for the Nets, who have lost nine straight. Jalen Wilson added 15 points off the bench, while Ben Saraf had 14 points and seven rebounds.

The sellout at Chase Center marked the 600th consecutive sellout for the Warriors, the sixth-longest streak in NBA history.

The Nets led most of the game, trailed entering the fourth quarter, then wore down over the final 12 minutes. Brooklyn shot 8 for 20, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, down the stretch.

Still without injured star Stephen Curry, the Warriors committed 15 turnovers in the first two quarters and struggled to run their offense consistently.

The Nets also started slowly, missing 10 of their first 15 shots before Williams warmed up. The former first-round draft pick repeatedly attacked the paint and scored 11 points to give Brooklyn a 58-50 halftime lead.

Golden State pulled within 63-62 midway through the third quarter before Norman Powell made consecutive 3-pointers to put Brooklyn back on track.

Nets: At Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

Warriors: Host Washington Wizards on Friday.