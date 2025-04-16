Jimmy Butler III scored 38 points and Stephen Curry added 37 as the Golden State Warriors clinched the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, edging the Memphis Grizzlies 121-116 in Tuesday night’s play-in thriller.

“It took 83 games, but we’re right where we want to be – back in the playoffs,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “And we’ve got a chance.”

Golden State, now 1-3 all time in play-in games, will open the first round against the second-seeded Houston Rockets on Sunday.

“We have a group of guys with a lot of fight,” Butler said. “We never gave up, and we did what we’re supposed to do, finally.”

Curry drained six 3-pointers and made all 13 of his free-throw attempts to help the Warriors hold off Memphis.

“That’s a Batman if I’ve ever seen a Batman,” Butler said of Curry. “Always coming to save the day. You’re never out of any game. More than anything, he’s so poised and so calm.”

The Grizzlies will host either the Sacramento Kings or the Dallas Mavericks on Friday for the No. 8 playoff seed. The Kings and Mavericks play their play-in game Wednesday night.

Desmond Bane made five 3-pointers and scored 30 points for Memphis. Ja Morant added 22 points despite missing time in the second half due to an ankle injury. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18 points, Zach Edey posted 14 points and 17 rebounds, and Santi Aldama also scored 14 for the Grizzlies, who trailed by 20 in the second quarter.

Edey made two free throws with 14.3 seconds left to pull the Grizzlies within 117-116. Curry sank two more from the line with 5.4 seconds remaining to push the lead back to three.

After a timeout, Aldama failed to inbound the ball and was called for a violation. Curry was fouled again with 3.4 seconds left and made both free throws to seal the game.

“Desmond was the first option on that (inbound),” Memphis interim coach Tuomas Iisalo said. “There was a small window for that. I think Jimmy Butler made a small defensive error and (Golden State’s Kevon) Looney was on top of it and did a good job. ... That was the window to throw the pass, and we didn’t – and after this, they were in perfect position to take out the second options.”

Gary Payton II had 12 points and Quinten Post added 11 for Golden State, which shot 45.9%, including 15 of 43 (34.9%) from 3-point range.

Memphis shot 48.8% overall and made 12 of 26 (46.2%) from behind the arc.

The Grizzlies trailed by 12 at halftime before mounting a spirited run in the third quarter.

Morant converted a three-point play as Memphis pulled within 82-81 with 4:25 left in the period, but injured his right ankle when he landed on Buddy Hield’s left foot. After making the free throw, the Grizzlies intentionally fouled to sub him out.

Memphis opened the fourth quarter with five straight points – a 3-pointer by Bane and a layup by John Konchar – to take a 96-94 lead, its first advantage since the opening quarter.

Morant returned with the game tied at 96 and 9:26 remaining.

Butler scored 21 first-half points and Golden State led 67-55 at the break. Morant had 15 in the half for Memphis.

Curry hit a 3-pointer and completed a four-point play during a 9-0 run that pushed Golden State’s lead to 55-35 with 6:53 left in the half – its largest of the night.