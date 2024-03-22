Bilal Erdoğan, president of the World Ethnosports Confederation, has highlighted the upcoming "World Nomad Games" as the premier event for traditional sports worldwide.

The games, scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, from Sept. 8-14, will mark the fifth edition of this grand event.

During his visit to Astana for the countdown ceremony of the "5th World Nomad Games," Erdoğan engaged in discussions with Kazakh officials, laying the groundwork for the event.

"We have initiated the countdown for the 5th World Nomad Games with Yerlan Kosanov, Speaker of the Kazakh Parliament. Ticket sales have also begun, and we have purchased the first ticket," he said.

Erdoğan also mentioned signing a memorandum of understanding with the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports, outlining the collaborations for the preparation phase of the games.

He expressed his desire for the 5th World Nomad Games to be the most successful yet, emphasizing its status as the premier event for traditional sports globally.

Highlighting that the World Nomad Games are an initiative of the Turkic States Organization, Erdoğan said, "The more successful this event is, and the more widely it resonates worldwide, the more we will contribute to the mission of spreading and popularizing traditional sports globally, which is our goal."

Erdoğan stressed that the World Nomad Games are not only for the Turkic world but also an international event appealing to the entire world.

"From South America to Africa, Japan, and even Europe, there are traditional sports. Our Confederation has members from 20 countries, and our events reach over 80 countries," he added.

Recalling the organization of the 4th World Nomad Games in İznik, Türkiye, where over 3,000 athletes from 102 countries participated, Erdoğan expressed the aim to surpass these numbers in the upcoming games in Astana.

He highlighted the diverse range of traditional sports in Astana, including both Kazakh traditional sports and those played in more countries.

Erdoğan emphasized a non-restrictive approach similar to the Olympics, aiming for over 4,000 athletes from 100-plus countries to participate in the games in Kazakhstan.

Regarding the importance of the World Nomad Games and traditional sports, Erdoğan mentioned an important step taken during the 6th Ethnosports Forum held in Antalya.

"With the signatures of approximately 60 federations, the World Ethnosports Confederation has been recognized as the determinant and decision-maker for international competition rules in traditional sports. By bringing together all active federations in relevant branches, we will determine the rule set for international competitions," he said.

Erdoğan emphasized the World Nomad Games' significance for tourism, noting their ability to pique curiosity and showcase cultural richness.

He cited the transformation of İznik in Türkiye after hosting the games, becoming a more attractive destination both domestically and globally.

He believes the games will not only promote Astana and Kazakhstan but also enhance their global recognition.