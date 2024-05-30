Simone Biles heads into this weekend's U.S. Gymnastics Championships as the front-runner to secure yet another all-around title, solidifying her status as the sport's reigning powerhouse as she gears up for the Paris Olympics.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist is aiming to clinch her ninth U.S. title, a record she set last year by surpassing Alfred Jochim, a two-time silver medalist at the 1932 Games.

Biles, eyeing her third Olympic appearance, seeks to put the Tokyo Games in 2021 behind her, where she withdrew from multiple events due to "the twisties," a condition that causes disorientation mid-air for gymnasts.

That led to a two-year hiatus, but since returning to competition last August, the 27-year-old has been masterful, her most recent victory coming in the form of an all-around title at the U.S. Classic earlier this month.

Joining Biles at the competition in Fort Worth, Texas, is Tokyo all-around champion Sunisa Lee.

The 21-year-old says she has recovered from the two kidney diseases she endured after her Olympic breakthrough, which caused her face, fingers and legs to swell and threatened to derail her career.

Jade Carey, the Tokyo floor gold medalist, is the third and final Olympic champion at the competition after London 2012 all-around champion Gabby Douglas withdrew on Wednesday with an ankle injury, ending her bid to make the team for Paris.

Also in the mix is team silver medalist Jordan Chiles, who famously stepped in for Biles in Tokyo, and two-time world all-around medalist Shilese Jones.

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships are the final stop before the 2024 Olympic Team Trials in late June in Minneapolis, where the five-person squad for Paris will be named.

The women's portion of the competition begins on Friday and concludes Sunday.