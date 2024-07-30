Simone Biles is poised to clinch her first Olympic gymnastics gold since 2016 on Tuesday, while Paris organizers anxiously monitor pollution levels in the River Seine as the men’s triathlon approaches.

Biles, representing the United States, appears to have regained her top form, leading her team in what has been dubbed a redemption quest for the women’s team final.

The 27-year-old, widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time, won four gold medals at the Rio 2016 Games. However, she faced a disorienting mental block known as the "twisties" at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

Biles dramatically withdrew from most of her events, including the team final, and the U.S. settled for silver behind Russia after winning gold in 2012 and 2016. Biles, a 23-time world champion, went home with a silver and a bronze. Despite receiving praise for opening up about her mental health, some critics accused her of putting herself before her country.

"It has to be for us," Biles said of the U.S. bid to recapture their women’s team crown. "It can’t be for anybody else. We do it for ourselves and the love of the sport and the love for representing the USA."

The U.S. team topped the rankings in qualifying, and Biles wowed an A-list crowd in Paris on Sunday in her first appearance in the French capital, despite tweaking her left calf and competing with her leg taped.

River pollution

The Seine, which snakes through the French capital, is set to host the swimming leg of the triathlon competition, beginning Tuesday morning with the men’s individual event.

French officials had hoped that holding triathlon and marathon swimming on the river, lined by some of Paris’s most famous landmarks, would create iconic images of the Games.

However, organizers canceled a second day of triathlon training on Monday due to poor water quality.

They said they would make a last-minute decision on the men’s race after reviewing overnight laboratory results.

The waterway was polluted by heavy rain that drenched the opening ceremony on Friday and disrupted early action on Saturday, leading to discharges of raw sewage.

However, Paris 2024 officials and World Triathlon expressed confidence that pollution levels would drop before the competition starts, thanks to the hot, sunny weather, which helps reduce bacteria levels.

Temperatures are expected to soar to 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, prompting a weather warning for Paris and surrounding areas.

Irish history bid

On the fourth day of swimming, defending champion Kaylee McKeown of Australia and U.S. world record-holder Regan Smith will face off for 100m backstroke glory.

Gold medals are also up for grabs in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay and the men’s 800m freestyle, where Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen aims to become the first Irish man to win an Olympic swimming gold. The world champion posted the fastest time in the heats on Monday.

The England-born 23-year-old said he was not fixated on gold or a place in Irish folklore. "Any medal’s good. It’s my first race here, and it’s my first time actually being in contention for an Olympic medal, so I’ll take any medal, whatever color," he said.

Gold medals in fencing, judo, shooting, and table tennis are also up for grabs on Tuesday. The final of the women’s rugby sevens will also take place, following France’s thrilling win in the men’s tournament.

In tennis, the "dream team" of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz return to action in the second round of the men’s doubles.