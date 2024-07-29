French police temporarily shut down the area around the media center on Saturday due to a potential "explosion risk" during the Paris Olympic Games. Journalists and civilians were evacuated, though the nature of the threat was not revealed.

The area was later reopened, and access to the media center returned to normal. In response to the incident, France has bolstered security to guard against possible sabotage of train lines.

Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete told the LCI channel that following arson attacks on Friday, security and surveillance of the railway network have been significantly strengthened.

Vergriete noted that more than 1,000 employees and 250 security personnel have been deployed to monitor the network, and gendarmerie helicopters and 50 drones have been mobilized.

He indicated that officials anticipate disruptions to train services on Sunday and expect operations to return to normal starting Saturday. An investigation into the attacks is ongoing, and perpetrators have not yet been identified.

Vergriete said authorities did not receive prior warnings from intelligence services regarding the arson attacks.

Five million euros ($5.4 million) has been spent to enhance the security of the railway network in the Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris, as part of the Games.

Hours before the Games' opening ceremony on Friday, train lines in Pagny-sur-Moselle, Courtalain and Croisilles across France were set on fire. An arson attempt on a train line in Vergigny was thwarted.

Metro disruptions in Paris

In Paris, where tourist numbers are expected to reach 16 million during the Games, there were also disruptions to metro services.

According to a statement on X by Paris's 8th metro line, services were disrupted at the Opera station due to police intervention, though the reason for the intervention was not disclosed. This line is frequently used by visitors attending Olympic events.

According to France Bleu, services on the Paris 13th metro line, which connects Paris to the suburb of Saint-Denis, were suspended between 12:52 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. local time due to a serious passenger accident.

Six metro cars were stuck in tunnels, and passengers in three of the cars disembarked, walking on metro tracks to the nearest station.