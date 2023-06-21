In the small town of Osmaneli, nestled within a population of only 22,000, a remarkable karate phenomenon is shaping up.

Within the 1308 Osmaneli Municipality Sports Club, a dedicated karate branch has emerged, attracting 150 aspiring athletes ranging from the tender age of 7 to the teenage years of 15.

Their relentless training regimen is fueled by the upcoming International Marmara Cup Karate Tournament.

The driving force behind this martial arts resurgence is the dynamic coaching duo of Murat Salih and Tuba Kurnaz, who have tirelessly nurtured these young talents since 2018.

Their dedication has already borne fruit, as an impressive 13 athletes have secured coveted spots in the national team.

Unfazed by their achievements, the ambitious coaches set their sights on even grander objectives.

Reflecting on their transformative journey, Murat Salih Kurnaz, himself a physical education teacher in Osmaneli, stated, "With the invaluable support of our Mayor Münür Şahin, we initiated the karate unit in 2018. Today, we proudly train around 150 athletes, witnessing the incredible progress they make. So far, 13 of our promising talents have earned their stripes at the national level, and this year, seven of our exceptional athletes are set to represent the nation at the prestigious International Marmara Cup Karate Tournament."

Partnering in this noble endeavor, Tuba Kurnaz, a dedicated karate trainer, highlighted their collective efforts, stating, "Together with my husband, we have passionately worked with these 150 athletes from 2018 to 2023. While some have embarked on new paths, many have persevered. We take immense pride in the fact that our athletes have graced numerous national teams, exemplifying their exceptional skills."

Sharing details of his inspiring journey, athlete Yusuf Nuri Düger, who has dedicated five years to karate, while expressing gratitude, said, "Last year, I secured the second spot in the Inter-Schools Türkiye Championship, and this year, I repeated my feat in the Turkish Championship. I owe my success to my incredible teachers, and I am immensely grateful to my family and fellow athletes who have supported me. This is just the beginning; I will continue to strive for feats."

Another rising star, Ikbal Nisa Bozkurt, who embarked on her karate journey in the first grade, recounted her achievements, saying, "Thanks to the unwavering support of our teachers, I achieved remarkable milestones with my team. I clinched second and third places in Türkiye. Moreover, during our visit to Sivas, our 2015 boys' group secured a well-deserved spot in the national team, placed third in the country. This year, in Denizli, Tuba Çürük emerged as the champion of Türkiye, while Yusuf Nuri Düger secured the second spot and Rümeysa Dögenç claimed a commendable third position in the fiercely competitive Turkish Championship."

"I am immensely proud of my talented peers. Our teachers' support is priceless, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to them. I refused to quit at a young age, thanks to their unwavering belief in me. Next time, we aim to return with even greater achievements, and I wholeheartedly congratulate my fellow athletes who have excelled," Bozkurt added.