In a wild display of unrestrained ferocity, John Gotti III fearlessly unleashed a relentless assault on Floyd Mayweather Jr., refusing to be silenced even as the referee intervened and halted the contest.

What followed was a scene reminiscent of the electrifying chaos witnessed in WWE's legendary Royal Rumble.

According to Marca, Mayweather, at 46, was seemingly toying with Gotti throughout the entire fight, reveling in the psychological warfare that unfolded within the squared circle.

However, the grandson of the notorious mob boss, far from being cowed, bristled with indignation in response to Mayweather's antics.

The warning from the referee, issued between the fifth and sixth rounds, served as a cautionary tale to Gotti's corner, forewarning them of an imminent stoppage should their trash talk persist.

It was an indicator of the boiling tension that permeated the air.

Despite displaying glimpses of timidity in some rounds and vulnerability in others, the young Gotti found himself outmatched from the opening bell, with Mayweather's boxing prowess proving too formidable to surmount.

A sigh of relief spread through the crowd as Gotti's post-stoppage assault failed to connect with any meaningful blows against Mayweather, though it stood as his most aggressive moment of the night.

Meanwhile, the undefeated pugilist, perched atop the ropes, sported an unyielding smile, embodying an aura of invincibility amid the ensuing bedlam.

From the onset, the Mayweather versus Gotti showdown was marred by discord and volatility, unraveling into an unmitigated disaster.

Mayweather's incessant taunting only served to stoke the flames of rage within Gotti's corner, igniting a fervent desire to continue the battle within the ring.

Even as Mayweather's entourage ultimately managed to extricate him from the melee, Gotti remained consumed by frustration, unwilling to relinquish his ire.

The pandemonium that ensued was overwhelming, with countless tales of mayhem and chaos waiting to be unraveled in the days to come.

Undoubtedly, this encounter spiraled into a catastrophic spectacle, defying expectations right from the opening bell.

To add to the spectacle, the fight's commencement was delayed as the red corner became embroiled in a tumultuous commotion, leading to a disconcerting pause that lasted several nerve-wracking minutes.

Little did anyone anticipate that this seemingly innocuous prelude would pale in comparison to the bedlam that followed.

The venue bore witness to multiple skirmishes that erupted into a full-fledged riot, further fueling the pandemonium that defined this ill-fated exhibition match.