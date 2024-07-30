A Brazilian swimmer was sent home from the Paris Olympics after making an unauthorized trip to the Eiffel Tower.

Ana Vieira and fellow swimmer Gabriel Santos left the athletes' village on Friday without permission, according to the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB).

The trip was reportedly noticed by officials after they posted pictures on social media.

Santos received a warning, while Vieira was expelled from the team for reacting "in a disrespectful and aggressive manner" when confronted about her wrongdoing.

"We are not here for fun or on holiday. We are here to work for Brazil, for the more than 200 million taxpayers who are working for us," Brazilian media quoted swim chief Gustavo Otsuka as saying.