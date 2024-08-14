Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, who won silver in the 50 kg. women’s boxing at Paris 2024, proudly noted that she and coach Nazım Yiğit have made history as the first Turkish boxers to secure medals in consecutive Olympics.

Returning home from Paris, Çakıroğlu and Yiğit spoke exclusively to Demirören News Agency (DHA).

Çakıroğlu expressed her pride and satisfaction, stating, "We’re thrilled and proud. We’ve brought another historic success to our country. As the first Turkish boxer to win medals in two consecutive Olympics, our goal is always to be the best. Although a silver medal was my destiny this time, we’re still pleased. After three years of focused training, it’s rewarding to see results. We’ll take some time to rest and enjoy our achievement."

Çakıroğlu highlighted the rising profile of Turkish women’s boxing, noting: "With competitors like Busenaz Sürmeneli and myself, every tournament now expects not just medals but championships. This isn’t a pressure but a standard we’ve set. We’ve consistently performed in finals and championships, creating high expectations. Despite the challenges and occasional difficulties, we’re overcoming them with the support of our technical team. A special thanks to coach Nazım Yiğit, who has been instrumental in our success since he started training us before the 2022 World Championships. Also, our sports psychologist, physiotherapist, nutritionist and other team members have all contributed to our progress. It’s a team effort, and today’s success is a testament to that. We’re progressing each year and aiming for even better results."

Regarding controversies in boxing at the Paris Olympics, Çakıroğlu said: "We can’t comment on these issues. The IOC and IBA will address them. We’ve been competing internationally for years and know many of the athletes involved. Our focus remains on our performance, and we avoid negative commentary."

Yiğit emphasized their undefeated streak since the Tokyo Olympics, adding: "Since Tokyo, we’ve been unbeaten. We aimed for gold here, but sometimes luck and referees can affect outcomes. Despite the challenges, Turkish women’s boxing has gained significant momentum. We worked hard for this gold and believe we deserved it. We’ll continue striving for gold and remain undeterred by setbacks."

Yiğit also addressed concerns about boxing's future in the Olympics, stating: "I don’t think boxing will be removed from the 2028 Los Angeles Games. It’s a major sport with high demand. Given the early ticket sales and its widespread popularity, I doubt they’ll remove such a beloved sport."