Jockey Ahmet Çelik won Turkey's most prestigious horse race Sunday with racehorse Call To Victory.
Eighteen horses competed for the winning price of TL 2.95 million ($402,000) in the Gazi Race.
Call To Victory finished the 2,400-meter (1.5-mile) grass track in 2:30.18 at the Veliefendi Race Course in Istanbul.
Lord Of Game came second at 2:30.55, while Kingsman was third, finishing at 2:31.24.
The race has been run in honor of the Turkish Republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk since 1927.
It took place without spectators due to coronavirus measures.
