Canada will not allow Russian or Belarusian ice hockey players to represent their countries at next month's IIHF World Junior Championship in Alberta, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday, defying a recent sports arbitration ruling that called for Russia's return to international competition.

Carney said the exclusion would remain in place as long as Russia continues its war against Ukraine with Belarusian support, making clear that neither national team would be welcome at the tournament.

"While Russia and Belarus are supporting this illegal, unjustified, horrific war in Ukraine, as long as that's going on, there will be none of those athletes competing for their countries in Canada," Carney told reporters.

"So, if you're asking specifically about the World Juniors, the Russians will not be there," he added during a televised news conference at the conclusion of a Commonwealth summit in Antigua.

The tournament, one of international hockey's premier youth competitions, is scheduled to run from Dec. 26, 2026, to Jan. 5, 2027, in Edmonton and Red Deer. It regularly features some of the sport's most promising young players, many of whom go on to careers in the NHL.

Carney's announcement follows an Oct. 30 ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which ordered the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to reinstate Russian teams in international competitions.

The court ruled that the governing body had not provided sufficient evidence to justify its continued exclusion of Russian teams on safety, security and sporting integrity grounds.

The decision covers five international competitions during the 2026-27 season, including the World Junior Championship in Alberta, the men's and women's under-18 world championships, the men's World Championship in Germany in May 2027 and the women's World Championship later in the year.

Russia and Belarus have been excluded from IIHF competitions since February 2022, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The federation had reaffirmed its restrictions on Russian and Belarusian teams in July, citing continuing security concerns, before Russia successfully challenged the decisions at CAS.

Canada, a strong supporter of Ukraine since the invasion, had already criticized the arbitration ruling. Its government subsequently outlined measures that could prevent Russian and Belarusian teams from entering the country.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab will review visa applications from athletes and officials from the two countries on a case-by-case basis under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. Applications from those seeking to compete under their national flags and symbols could be denied.

Canadian officials have emphasized that the measures are directed at official representation of the Russian and Belarusian states rather than individuals based solely on their nationality. Athletes seeking to compete as neutrals could still have their applications considered individually.

Hockey Canada welcomed the government's position, thanking Ottawa for its clear stance against participation under national symbols at sporting events hosted in the country. The organization said it would work with the relevant authorities on the next steps.

Canada's position is part of a growing resistance among European hockey nations to Russia's proposed return to international competition.

On Tuesday, the national ice hockey federations of Norway, Denmark, Sweden and the Czech Republic announced they would refuse to play Russia at the 2027 men's World Championship in Germany.

Finland and Latvia had already indicated similar opposition, with the countries citing security concerns for players and team personnel amid the ongoing war.

Germany, which is scheduled to host the tournament, has said the CAS ruling fundamentally changes the situation and is reviewing its position. Some sponsors have also expressed concern over Russia's possible participation.

Russia's ambassador to Canada, Oleg Stepanov, criticized Carney's announcement, describing the decision as regrettable.

"It is regrettable that Carney's office is bringing politics even into junior hockey, which is meant to unite, not divide," Stepanov told Russian state news agency TASS.

The IIHF now faces the challenge of implementing the CAS ruling while dealing with opposition from host countries and national federations. Although the governing body has said it disagrees with aspects of the decision, it has indicated it will comply while assessing the practical implications, including visas, security arrangements, tournament schedules and logistics.

Canada's immigration measures, however, could prevent Russian and Belarusian national teams from taking part in the Alberta tournament despite the CAS ruling.