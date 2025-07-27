Canadian swimming sensation Summer McIntosh obliterated her rivals to win the world 400-meter women's freestyle gold Sunday, with American great Katie Ledecky third.

The 18-year-old McIntosh romped home in 3 minutes 56.26 seconds, nearly 2 seconds clear of China's Li Bingjie, who was followed by Ledecky in bronze.

It was the world record holder's first world title in the event as she pursues five individual golds in Singapore.

On the opening night of the meet, McIntosh and Ledecky, 28, renewed their rivalry from the Paris Olympics last summer.

They will also meet in the 800-meter freestyle, billed as the most eagerly anticipated race of the championships.

McIntosh took the lead early on and never looked back to demolish the rest of the field, pulling increasingly clear as the race progressed.

McIntosh came to Singapore in red-hot form.

She smashed the 400-meter freestyle world record at the Canadian trials in 3:54.18 in June.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist sliced more than a second off the previous world record of 3:55.38 set by Australian Ariarne Titmus at the 2023 world championships.

Olympic champion Titmus is not in Singapore because she is taking a season off before she dives back in to prepare for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

McIntosh won gold in the 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter medley and 400-meter medley at the Paris Olympics. She took silver in the 400-meter free.

The McIntosh family's passion for sport runs deep: their mother Jill competed in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and older sister Brooke is a top pairs figure skater.