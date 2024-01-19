Canadian pole vaulter Shawn Barber, the record holder and world champion in 2015, passed away at 29.

Barber's agent, Paul Doyle, confirmed to Reuters that he died Wednesday at home in Kirkwood, Texas, of medical complications.

"More than just an incredible athlete, Shawn was such a good-hearted person that always put others ahead of himself," Doyle said on Thursday. "It's tragic to lose such a good person at such a young age."

Barber claimed gold at the 2015 Pan American Games, and weeks later, the then 21-year-old upset a field including silver medalist Raphael Holzdeppe of Germany and favorite Renaud Lavillenie, who won bronze, in capturing the world title in Beijing.

Barber's best jump of 6.0 meters, set on Jan. 15, 2016, is still the Canadian record. He also competed at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Barber first competed in the pole vault at seven, shattering the U.S. high school record by more than a foot before winning back-to-back NCAA indoor titles for the University of Akron in 2014 and '15 and then the 2015 NCAA outdoor title.

The vaulter held dual citizenship as his father, George, his coach for most of his life, was born in Kincardine, northwest of Toronto. When he was first named to a Canadian team, he said he chose to compete for Canada to follow in his dad's footsteps.

Barber is survived by his father, mother Ann and brother David.