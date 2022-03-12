After Russia launched its war on Ukraine, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's English dreams turned into a nightmare.

On Saturday, the Premier League disqualified Abramovich from running Chelsea after the club owner was sanctioned by the British government. The announcement that Abramovich had been disqualified from being a club director was made by the league's board.

Abramovich, 55, bought Chelsea in 2003 for $78 million 19 years ago when the Blues had not clinched a league title since the 1954-1955 campaign.

Chelsea has written a fairy tale story for fans, claiming 21 major trophies with five English Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League twice in the Abramovich era.

But the Russian attack on Ukraine has dramatically changed the picture.

Abramovich decided to sell the Blues but the sale was halted by the United Kingdom government, who sanctioned its owner.

The government has frozen the assets of Abramovich, which includes a ban on transfers and contracts for Chelsea.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) in an exclusive interview, Goal.com's Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella said the club needs a new owner to forge ahead to a better future.

"The club now needs a new owner to move forward and it sits in an uncomfortable stasis where they can't make transfers, renew contracts or even sell merchandise. It depends on the new owners whether the investment continues in Chelsea to be as successful as before or whether they suffer a decline. It is unlikely, though, that they will attract an individual who can do what Abramovich did for the club," he said.

Kinsella believes there is potentially some short-term pain coming Chelsea's way but does not think they will suffer quite like the bad days.

"They have the money from being in the Premier League and Champions League, the two biggest competitions in the world. They have a strong squad, academy and women's team. They have a world-class training ground, while only the stadium needs improving at the club," said Kinsella.

He said the club is an attractive proposition for any new owner.

"Likely, Chelsea won't quite be as strong as before but they will remain a sustainable club that remains on our TV screens," he noted.

Kinsella said the London side would be changed forever by the United Kingdom government's decision to sanction Abramovich and freeze his assets.

"The Blues owner has been hugely successful with the London club and encouraged others from making similar moves in the sport, with the likes of Manchester City, Newcastle United and PSG, following his lead in becoming a benefactor for a major club. After winning the Club World Cup, Abramovich and his billions allowed Chelsea to become one of a small group of clubs to win every single trophy," he said.

But he stressed that the club is not currently allowed to buy or sell players so everyone has to stay where they are, in regards to the west Londoners.

"However, if a sale happens to an owner who isn't worried about cutting the budgets, then other clubs may see an opportunity to take some good players out of the European and world champions."

Kinsella said renewing contracts of players is not possible following the rules imposed on Chelsea.

"That notably includes Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Andreas Christensen whose deals expire at the end of the season. They are now even more likely to leave on a free transfer, although Christensen always seemed to be on his way out," he said.

During the Russian businessperson's 19-year ownership, 21 trophies have been lifted by various managers.

Since taking over in 2003, Abramovich hired 14 managers and won 21 titles, including the Premier League and Champions League – including two Champions League titles – two Europa League titles, one UEFA Super Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup, and five Premier League titles.

Thirteen managers served under Abramovich's Chelsea reign including Jose Mourinho (2004 - 2007) and Guus Hiddink (2009) who were employed twice.