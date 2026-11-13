The International Olympic Committee (IOC) praised the organization and impact of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games on Thursday, but acknowledged that the future of the event remains uncertain as it reassesses its role in developing the next generation of athletes.

Senegal made history as the first African country to host an Olympic sporting event, welcoming nearly 2,700 athletes from 204 National Olympic Committees for the fourth Summer Youth Olympic Games, which began Oct. 31 and concluded Friday.

The competition, featuring athletes aged 15 to 18 across 25 sports, marked a significant milestone for a continent that has yet to host a full Olympic Games.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry, a former Zimbabwean Olympic swimming champion, gave the event a glowing assessment during a news conference in Diamniadio, saying it had exceeded expectations.

"Everyone came here with certain expectations and those expectations have been far exceeded," Coventry said. "It has been a magnificent journey. It has been extremely magical."

The Games brought together young competitors from across the world, with Dakar, Diamniadio and the coastal resort of Saly hosting competitions and cultural activities. The event also provided a platform for African athletes to compete on home soil at an Olympic-level competition, with the continent's strong performances emerging as one of its major highlights.

Coventry praised the participation and achievements of African nations, as well as the work of Senegalese organizers, volunteers and the National Olympic Committees involved in delivering the event. The Youth Olympic Village, where athletes from different countries lived and interacted throughout the competition, also highlighted the event's broader educational and cultural mission.

However, the positive reception in Senegal comes as the IOC faces questions about whether the Youth Olympic Games should continue in their current format.

In May, the IOC paused the process of selecting a host for the 2030 Summer Youth Olympic Games after consultations with National Olympic Committees and international sports federations failed to produce a clear consensus on the event's future direction.

Coventry said the organization was still evaluating the format and would incorporate lessons from the Dakar edition before deciding how best to proceed.

"We took a pause, and we are analyzing, and that's where we are. We are still analyzing. The data we will collect from Dakar will be added," she said.

"As we move forward, the way we want to engage with young people is extremely important. We have to analyze what will be the best way for the movement to continue in the future."

She did not provide a timetable for a decision, leaving the long-term future of the Summer Youth Olympic Games unresolved despite the success of the Senegalese edition.

The IOC must also consider whether the competition is achieving its central objective of preparing young athletes for the senior Olympic stage. Coventry revealed that only about 15% of Youth Olympic participants eventually progress to compete at the Olympic Games, raising questions about the event's effectiveness as a pathway to elite international sport.

"15% conversion (of athletes) from the Youth Olympic Games to the Olympic Games. We have to be very realistic about what we want the Youth Olympics to be," she said.

The figures underline the challenge facing the IOC as it weighs the competitive benefits of the Games against their educational, social and cultural objectives. Beyond producing future Olympians, the event was designed to encourage international cooperation, cultural exchange and personal development among young athletes.

The Youth Olympic Games were established under former IOC President Jacques Rogge, with the inaugural Summer edition held in Singapore in 2010. The first Winter Youth Olympic Games followed in Innsbruck, Austria, in 2012, while subsequent Summer editions took place in Nanjing, China, in 2014 and Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2018.

Dakar became the first African host after years of preparation and delays, including disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2026 edition also introduced wushu as an official medal sport and featured the debut of a Refugee Olympic Team at the Youth Games.

The next edition on the calendar is the 2028 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Italy's Dolomites and Valtellina regions.