In an effort to attract more participants and promote local produce, the Nong'an Taipingchi Ice and Snow Half Marathon in China’s Jilin province has announced an unconventional prize lineup.

Set for Dec. 29, the race will award the male and female champions a cow, which can also be exchanged for 6,000 yuan ($827.81).

Second-place finishers will receive wild fish from Taiping Pond, while other prizes include geese, ducks, and roosters from the same pond, along with 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of rice and wheat for additional participants.

"Grand prizes are coming and the champions are so proud. The organizing committee is full of sincerity," the post said.

The notice was widely circulated on Chinese social media and ranked as one of the hottest topics on the platform Weibo on Tuesday.

"If the first-place person lives overseas, do you need to buy a high-speed train ticket for cattle?" asked one user.

The event is due to take place at Wetland Park in Nong'an County, Jilin, a major agricultural producer.

Marathon running has grown rapidly in China in recent years, with a total of 622 marathons and half marathons held across the country in 2023. Events took place at a rate of nearly two per day on average, according to the Chinese Athletics Association.

Smaller cities and counties with populations of a few hundred thousand have also begun organizing different kinds of running events.

Chinese social media is teeming with comments on marathon events, sportswear, equipment, training, and diet tips.

More than 30 marathons and other road-running events were held across China between Nov. 2 and 3, drawing approximately 400,000 participants, the Xinhua News Agency reported last week.