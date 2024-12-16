MMA standout Dagi Arslanaliev is poised to make his highly anticipated return at ONE Championship's ONE 171: Qatar, scheduled for February at the Lusail Sports Arena.

The 30-year-old veteran will clash with Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic in a thrilling welterweight showdown, with both fighters eager to rebound from recent setbacks.

This bout headlines a trio of newly announced MMA matchups for the Qatar event.

Featherweight contenders Shamil Gasanov and Martin Nguyen will square off in a pivotal clash, while bantamweight rivals Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon are set to rekindle their storied rivalry in a high-stakes encounter.

Arslanaliev's legacy

Arslanaliev, whose full name is Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev, has been a cornerstone of ONE Championship since his debut in January 2016.

With a professional MMA record of 9-2, the star has earned a reputation as a relentless finisher, winning eight of his 10 bouts in the promotion via stoppage.

Among his most notable victories are two TKO wins over Russian powerhouse Timofey Nastyukhin.

Though Arslanaliev's record features two losses, they hardly overshadow his impressive career.

One defeat came via disqualification, while the other was a hard-fought loss to Christian Lee in the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix Championship Final in October 2019.

Lee, now the reigning ONE Lightweight and Welterweight world champion, boasts the most wins and finishes in ONE Championship history, adding further weight to Arslanaliev's competitive resume.

Arslanaliev's last outing was a departure from MMA, as he ventured into submission grappling in August 2023.

Facing the reigning ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling world champion, Tye Ruotolo, the fighter suffered a loss but showcased his versatility and willingness to test his skills across disciplines.

Soldic’s redemption quest

Roberto Soldic, 29, enters this bout with much to prove.

The Croatian fighter, once one of MMA's hottest free agents, joined ONE Championship in August 2022 amid significant fanfare.

However, his journey in the promotion has been rocky.

Soldic’s debut ended in disappointment after a low blow from Murad Ramazanov forced a no-contest in December 2022.

His next appearance, in May 2023, saw him suffer a surprising second-round knockout loss to former welterweight champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

Now, the Croatian star looks to regain momentum and establish himself as a force in ONE’s stacked welterweight division.

Star-studded card

ONE 171: Qatar promises to deliver fireworks, with two world title fights anchoring the event.

The main event will see Jonathan Haggerty defend his ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing world championship against seasoned Chinese striker Wei Rui.

Meanwhile, the co-main event features a trilogy bout to unify the ONE Strawweight MMA world title, as champion Joshua Pacio takes on interim titleholder Jarred Brooks in a heated grudge match.