Renowned Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen has achieved an extraordinary feat, breaking the world record in the variable weight category without fins by reaching an astounding depth of 106 meters (348 feet) off the earthquake-stricken coast of Hatay, as a tribute to the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye.

Şahika Ercümen, a trailblazer in Turkish free diving, holds the distinction of being the first athlete, male or female, to reach 100 meters in the constant weight discipline.

Furthermore, she previously secured her name in the Turkish record books with a remarkable 91-meter dive in the constant weight with bi-fins category.

With a legacy of breaking barriers, Ercümen now sets her sights on new horizons.

The stage was set off the coast of Karamağara Bay, located in the Yayladağı district of Hatay, a region that has been no stranger to seismic tremors.

In an initiative designed to raise awareness and breathe life into the earthquake-ravaged area, Şahika Ercümen embarked on her record-breaking attempt under the inspiring slogan, "Breathing life into Hatay."

Şahika reached a staggering depth of 106 meters, surpassing the previous world record of 105 meters held by Lena Balta, a Serbian athlete.

With this awe-inspiring achievement, Şahika Ercümen scribed name into the global chronicles.

Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen during her dive at the coast of Karamağara Bay, located in the Yayladağı, Hatay, Türkiye, Oct. 14, 2023. (AA Photo)

Emerging from the depths of Yayladağı, Şahika ascended to the surface, her triumph punctuated by the unfurling of the Turkish flag.

It was a momentous occasion, and in the spirit of the centenary of the Turkish republic, Ercümen announced her commitment to supporting the education of 100 young girls pursuing sports-related studies.

Reflecting on her remarkable achievement in the earthquake-prone region of Hatay, Şahika Ercümen expressed her pride and joy, saying, "I am incredibly proud and happy to have brought the world record to Türkiye, Hatay and Yayladağı, in honor of the centenary of our republic."

Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen (L) after breaking Lena Balta's 105 meters record at the coast of Karamağara Bay, located in the Yayladağı, Hatay, Türkiye, Oct. 14, 2023. (AA Photo)

In her address to the media, Şahika continued to convey her deep emotions, saying: "This region holds immense significance for us. Even before the earthquake, we had a strong desire to be part of the awareness and promotion projects here. However, following the earthquake, our state, institutions and the entire population displayed extraordinary efforts to heal the wounds, and these efforts are still ongoing. I am grateful to have contributed through sports. Rather than breaking world records in other places, I wanted to do it here, in Hatay and Yayladağı.

"Furthermore, we have initiated a project to provide educational support to 100 girls. Today, we see the fruits of our labor. This region holds a special place in our hearts, and I am extremely proud and happy to have brought the world record to Türkiye, Hatay and Yayladağı in honor of the centenary of our republic."

Şahika Ercümen expressed her gratitude to Hatay Governorship, Yayladağı District Governorship, Yayladağı Municipality and her sponsor, Kalyon Energy, for their support.

Governor Mustafa Masatlı of Hatay hailed the day as a source of immense pride for the region. He emphasized the significance of Hatay making its mark on the global stage following the earthquakes.

"After the earthquakes on Feb. 6 and Feb. 20, our athlete Şahika Ercümen has been here in Hatay for the past 10 days, striving to breathe life into Hatay through her achievements in her field. Whether the world record was achieved or not, our athlete, who represents us at the highest level on the international stage, being with us here was incredibly meaningful," he said.

Governor Masatlı extended his congratulations to Şahika Ercümen for her record-breaking achievement.

Mehmet Yalçın, mayor of Yayladağı, proudly stated that the municipality had been steadfast in supporting the record attempt from day one.

He pointed out that in addition to breaking the world record, they had successfully achieved their goals.

"We had several goals for this dive record. First, we wanted to dedicate it to the centenary of the Republic and Şahika Ercümen proudly accomplished that. Our second goal was to contribute to the normalization efforts in the earthquake-stricken area, and we have also achieved that. Our third goal was to introduce Karamağara Bay to the world, and today, the world's attention was here. Our goals have been realized," he said.

In a remarkable display of courage and determination, Şahika Ercümen, under the auspices of Yayladağı Municipality, improved the 105-meter world record held by Serbian athlete Lena Balta to an astonishing 106 meters in the variable weight category without fins.