Capping his achievement with homage to Turkish star shooter Yusuf Dikeç, Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics, setting both Olympic and world records in the men’s pole vault final.

Duplantis cleared an impressive 6.25 meters, surpassing the previous Olympic record of 6.03 meters set by Brazil’s Thiago Braz at Rio 2016.

In addition to his Olympic triumph, Duplantis improved his own world record of 6.24 meters, previously set at the Diamond League in China.

His spectacular performance earned him the gold medal, leaving competitors in his wake.

American Sam Kendricks secured silver with a vault of 5.95 meters, while Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis claimed bronze with 5.90 meters.

Turkish athlete Ersu Şaşmaz finished in a commendable fifth place.

Tribute to Yusuf Dikeç

In a delightful twist, Duplantis celebrated his victory by striking a pose inspired by Turkish athlete Yusuf Dikeç’s iconic "hand-in-pocket" stance.

The gesture, initially suggested by Kurtis Marschall, quickly went viral on social media, with fans sharing images of Dikeç alongside Duplantis’ tribute.

Duplantis commented on the tribute, “I didn’t plan it, but Kurtis suggested it, and I thought it would be fun. I think it looks really cool.”

The Stade de France was abuzz as Duplantis basked in his achievement.

After the men’s 100-meter final, where Noah Lyles clinched victory in a thrilling photo finish, Duplantis took center stage, delivering a performance that was both memorable and dominant.

Reflecting on the experience, Duplantis shared, “I performed in front of the most incredible crowd I’ve ever seen. It was so loud, it felt like an American football game.”

As the celebrations continued into the night, Duplantis expressed his joy, saying, “I’m so happy. My family, my girlfriend, and some of my closest friends are here. I’m going to enjoy this moment to the fullest – no sleep, just a great time.”