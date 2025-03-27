Elvan Abeylegesse, the Ethiopian-born Turkish athlete, not only carved her name into the record books but also bridged two nations through sport.

The former middle- and long-distance runner, who set a world record in 2004, believes her success played a role in increasing Turkish investments in Ethiopia.

“In Ethiopia, I’m seen as a Turkish athlete; in Türkiye, I’m viewed as Ethiopian. I think that’s a beautiful thing,” Abeylegesse said. “After my world record, Ethiopians started taking an interest in Türkiye. I believe I helped introduce the two countries to each other.”

Leap of faith

Born in Addis Ababa in 1982, Abeylegesse was the sixth of seven children.

Until she was 16, her life revolved around Ethiopia, where she was already a rising star in athletics, having won international cross-country titles. Moving to another country had never crossed her mind – until an opportunity arrived.

In May 1999, Türkiye’s Enka Sports Club brought her to Istanbul. It was a decision that would redefine her life.

“I was part of Ethiopia’s junior national team with world-class achievements,” she recalled. “Competing for another country never even seemed like an option.”

Adapting to a new home

Settling in was not easy.

She faced a language barrier and cultural differences, but she found solace in training. “The biggest challenge was the language. I didn’t know Turkish. The people, the food – everything was different. But my teammates and coaches were supportive, and that helped me adjust quickly.”

Her first words in Turkish? “Tamam” (okay) and “merhaba” (hello). From there, she immersed herself in the culture, determined to embrace her new home.

Record-breaking career

Once she gained Turkish citizenship, Abeylegesse started competing for the national team, making history along the way.

She dominated the track, winning World, European, and Balkan championships.

Her crowning achievement came in 2004 when she shattered the 5,000-meter world record, becoming the fastest woman in the event at the time. “I was the best in the world in the 10,000 meters and won major titles in both the 5,000 and 10,000 meters. Athletics is an individual battle – one that demands sacrifice and relentless training. I gave everything, and in return, I brought home countless medals for my country.”

Through victories and setbacks, she felt the support of Turkish fans. “Win or lose, the Turkish people always stood behind me,” she said.

Shaping the next generation

After retiring in October 2019, Abeylegesse turned her focus to coaching.

For the past five years, she has been training young athletes at Enka Sports Club, helping them build strong foundations in the sport.

“I coach 30 students, guiding them from elementary to high school. We train mostly on weekends, and they’re starting to show promise. My goal is to take them to the national team. They’re not there yet, but in a year or two, I believe they’ll make it.”

Among her students is someone particularly close to her heart – her 13-year-old daughter, Arsema Mulissa.

“She loves athletics. I want her to be as successful as I was. I share all my knowledge with her and my other students,” she said.

Mulissa has no doubts about her path. “I never considered another career. My mother is my role model. She’s my mom and my coach – both inspiring and challenging. I want to be as successful as she was,” she said.

A lasting legacy

Having spent 25 years in Istanbul, Abeylegesse calls Türkiye home. “My daughter was born and raised here. This is our homeland.”

Beyond sports, she sees herself as a cultural bridge.

She recalls how her 2004 world record sparked curiosity among Ethiopians about Türkiye. “After my win, many Turkish investors began exploring Ethiopia. That connection is something I’m proud of.”