England's cricket team touched down in Karachi Thursday on its first tour of Pakistan in 17 years – a lengthy absence brought about by security fears following attacks on international teams.

An airport official told AFP the England squad – 19 players plus support staff – landed at Karachi airport on a commercial flight.

England last played in Pakistan in 2005 and was due to visit again last year until pulling out at short notice after New Zealand also canceled a tour citing safety concerns.

Following a 2009 attack by Islamist militants on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore, Pakistan was forced to play international matches at neutral venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Cricket has gradually returned and earlier this year Australia toured successfully for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century.

England will play Pakistan in seven Twenty20 games in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2, before returning in December for three Tests.