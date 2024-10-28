World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC) President Bilal Erdoğan underscored the vital role of reviving traditional sports in preserving cultural heritage for future generations.

Speaking at the panel titled “Youth Responses to Global Challenges: Opportunities and Difficulties,” co-hosted by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) and the Confederation in London, Erdoğan highlighted the significant interest in traditional sports as a key cultural element.

He emphasized the urgency of passing down cultural heritage, noting that traditional sports could serve as an effective method in this endeavor.

“The interest in traditional sports and games stems from their importance as a cultural component,” he said.

He further acknowledged the challenges young people face in inheriting their cultural identity.

“The real difficulty lies in young people embracing their heritage. This is a complex process worldwide. “We must explore ways to transmit our culture to future generations, and while it's no easy task, reviving traditional sports might be one solution,” he added.

Erdoğan explained that the World Ethnosport Confederation is actively working to promote traditional sports across five continents and 22 countries, framing these activities not just as competitions but as symbols of cultural richness, friendship, and solidarity.

He noted that young people aware of their cultural values ​​are better positioned to make meaningful contributions to society, warning that many modern phenomena detach historical significance from cultural practices.

Despite the numerous global challenges, Erdoğan urged the audience to remain optimistic and proactive.

“A pessimistic outlook on world events should motivate us to reach greater goals. We must not succumb to despair but ask ourselves, 'What can I do as an individual?' “We are on the brink of a new cycle for a better world and humanity, and we must be part of it,” he said.

In his remarks, Erdoğan also reflected on the diminishing appeal of the European project, arguing that an assertive and independent Türkiye is often overlooked.

“Türkiye is undeniably a part of something new, and this European project struggles to accommodate a dynamic Türkiye that makes its own decisions and defines its approach to international relations,” he said.