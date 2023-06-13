Artificial Intelligence (AI) will generate some of the commentary on this month's European Athletics Team Championships, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced Tuesday.

The AI will use the cloned voice of British commentator and former athlete Hannah French to turn a 24-hour live blog into an audio stream.

"I am excited to work with European Athletics and the EBU to explore using AI to bring even more content to our fans, speaking with one voice," said French in the EBU's statement.

The team athletics will take place from June 20-25 in Chorzow in Poland as part of the multi-sport European Games centered in the city of Krakow.

"This audio innovation will allow Eurovision Sport and European Athletics to test the latest AI technology and show how it can be used effectively within a supervised framework to give people more choice in how they follow their favorite sport," the EBU's press release said.