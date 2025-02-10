Ten-man Barcelona battled to a commanding 4-1 victory over struggling Sevilla on Sunday, with goals from Robert Lewandowski, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha and Eric Garcia, inching closer to the La Liga summit.

The win lifted third-place Barca to 48 points, just one behind Atletico Madrid and two adrift of leader Real Madrid, which played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Sevilla, winless in its last three league outings, sits 13th with 28 points.

Lewandowski gave Barcelona the lead from close range in the seventh minute, but Ruben Vargas hit right back to equalize for the home side from a quick counter a minute later.

Lopez came off the bench and put Barca in front again two minutes after the break, and Raphinha extended the lead in the 55th minute with a brilliant strike from outside the box.

Five minutes later, the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Lopez was shown a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Djibril Sow, but they held off Sevilla and managed to score their fourth through Garcia’s header in the 89th minute.

“Today we had to win to be in the mix for the title race. We’re putting pressure on,” Barca defender Inigo Martinez told DAZN.

“We are working well. The result is perfect for us. We have a very good feeling right now, and we’re enjoying the way we are playing.

“We suffered with one less player but held on well and even scored a goal ... This is the way.”

Lewandowski opened the scoring after a short corner routine, as Raphinha lifted a cross to the far post where Martinez headed the ball back across goal to the Polish striker, who steered it into the net.

But Sevilla immediately launched a counterattack, with Saul beating the offside trap to receive a through ball in stride. After a great run up the right channel, he crossed to the unmarked Vargas, who tapped into the empty net.

Both teams had chances to grab the lead, but in the first action of the second half, substitute Lopez scored Barca’s second with a towering header from a brilliant Pedri cross.

In the 55th minute, Sevilla was left fuming over a push from behind on Sow by Jules Kounde inside the box, appealing for a penalty. But the referee did not consider the contact enough for a foul and let play continue.

That allowed Barca to launch a quick counterattack, ending with Raphinha unleashing an unstoppable low drive into the corner from outside the box to extend the visitors’ lead.

Sevilla tried to capitalize on its man advantage but looked anxious and paid the price when Garcia scored to wrap up a victory that kept Barcelona firmly in the title race.