Yukatel Kayserispor defeated Istanbul giant Fenerbahçe 1-0 late Tuesday in a Turkish Cup Round of 16 match, despite suffering a red card.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock for the first half at Istanbul's Ülker Stadium.

In the 45th minute, Kayserispor was down to 10 men as Uğur Demirok was shown a straight red card after a video assistant referee (VAR) check.

Ramazan Civelek netted the winning goal with an amazing long-range free-kick at the stoppage time while Kayserispor advanced to the next round.

Gaziantep FK beat Kasımpaşa 2-1 and VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük defeated Ittifak Holding Konyaspor 5-4 to move to the quarterfinals in two other matches on Tuesday.