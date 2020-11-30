Istanbul's Beşiktaş won against city rival Fenerbahçe 4-3 in Sunday's Turkish Süper Lig derby to end its 15-year-jinx in Kadıköy.

In Sunday's Bosporus Derby, Beşiktaş forward Cyle Larin was sent off in the minute of 50 as the Black Eagles had to play with 10-men in the majority of the second half.

Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar scored two goals against Fenerbahçe to be a key player in the victory.

Visitor Beşiktaş last beat Fenerbahçe in the Yellow Canaries' home, the Ülker Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium on April 17, 2005. Back then, Beşiktaş goalkeeper Oscar Cordoba was sent off in the 80th minute, leaving the post to Romanian midfielder Daniel Gabriel Pancu for the remaining of the match.

Sunday's derby was played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beşiktaş increased their points total to 16 in nine matches played to be placed fourth, while Fenerbahçe stayed at third place with 20 points, they played 10 matches.