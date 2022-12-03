Football legend Lionel Messi played in his 1,000th official match as a pro on Saturday in Argentina's World Cup last 16 against Australia.

Now 35, Messi made his debut on Oct. 16, 2004, when he came on late for Barcelona in a match against crosstown rivals Espanyol.

He went on to play 778 matches for Barcelona until 2021 and now has 53 for his new club Paris Saint-Germain.

His start in Al Rayyan gave the Argentina captain a 169th cap, highlighted by the Cpa America title last year as he is yet to win the World Cup.

Saturday's game was his 23rd at the World Cup since his 2006 debut, level with Italy's Paolo Maldini, one behind German Miroslav Klose and two behind the record 25 of German Lothar Matthäus.

Messi could improve the record to 26 games if he plays in every game and Argentina reach the semi-finals which means they will then also play for third place or for the title.