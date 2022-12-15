On Wednesday night, over 120 people were apprehended following a wave of reportedly “racist violence” in various French cities, including Paris, in the wake of France’s World Cup semifinal victory over Morocco, with government authorities heavily condemning the behavior.

Some 10,000 police officers were mobilized across France over fears of possible riots, including 5,000 for Paris and the surrounding area alone.

Despite the measures, Moroccan fans faced verbal and physical attacks from some far-right groups as raucous celebrations erupted across the country after France won the game 2-0.

At least 115 people were arrested in total in Paris and its surrounding areas, local media reported.

Among them were 40 far-right suspects trying to reach the Champs-Elysees, the capital’s busiest spot packed with football fans, the reports said.

Violence was also reported in major cities such as Lyon, Nice and Montpellier.

At least six people, including two members of a right-wing group, were arrested after a fight between rival fans in Lyon, according to reports.

French lawmaker Thomas Portes condemned the "planned attacks” and "racist violence” against Moroccan fans.

"We are close to a tragedy. We must react,” he wrote on Twitter.

Antoine Laurent, another parliamentarian, said "fascists ... shouting racist remarks” attacked Moroccan fans in Nice.

"Racism is a crime,” he said in a tweet, calling for the perpetrators to be punished in line with French law.